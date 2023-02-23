Marin Software: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO — Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter. The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cloud-based digital advertising management company posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $18.2 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $20 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Marin Software said it expects revenue in the range of $4 million to $4.5 million.

