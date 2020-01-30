Sterling markets took it in their stride, with the pound gaining modestly and 10-year U.K. government bond yields trimming some of their recent sharp declines.

After dovish speeches this month from three members of the BOE’s monetary policy committee, including Carney himself, expectations of a rate cut had ratcheted up. Instead, in a repeat of the last meeting, the MPC decided by a 7-2 vote to hold fire and see how the economy performs now the twin events of Brexit and the general election are passing by.

Still, looked at more closely this is a dovish move, as any prospect of the bank’s previous commitment to “limited but gradual” tightening has been removed. That pledge was already looking pretty stale after a very weak fourth quarter in the U.K., ahead of an election that finally settled the Brexit question once and for all. The country is coming out, the only question now is what is the real economic cost and can Britain strike a reasonable trade deal with the European Union.

As Carney said in Thursday’s press conference, the last decade “ended with a whimper” for the U.K. economy. His analysis of recent more forward-looking economic data was also relatively downbeat: “This is less of a case of so far so good, and more a case of so far, good enough.”

That leaves alive the prospect of a rate cut at the BOE’s next big meeting in May. The market still puts the likelihood of a 25 basis point cut at 50%. The bank was certainly careful to lay the ground for a future reduction as it substantially lowered its growth forecasts by 0.4% points for both this year and next, to 0.8% and 1.4% respectively.

However, this doesn’t factor in any potential fiscal stimulus that might be unleashed by Chancellor Sajid Javid in his March 11 budget then, so the prospect of a cut could simply fade away if the economy really does pick up. That will now be up to the next governor.

The Carney era of the last six years is coming to an end. He was the “rock star” central banker brought in to shake up an old-fashioned institution. He oversaw a radical review of many hidden parts of the central bank, which injected some much-needed energy. On the flipside, the more visible part of his role in setting interest rates has been far from smooth sailing as he navigated the choppy political waters of Brexit.

His replacement Bailey is the ultimate safe pair of hands. The mood music may quieten down with him.

