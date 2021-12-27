For asset managers, next year is shaping up to be challenging, to say the least. Faster inflation will prompt central banks to slow, stop and possibly reverse their monetary support of economies, making financial markets trickier to negotiate. The pandemic is far from over. The industry will face even more pressure to allocate assets in environmentally friendly ways without drifting into greenwashing. And the urge to merge, with size bringing benefits of scale to alleviate the relentless downward pressure on fees, remains omnipresent.