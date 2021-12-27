From the Year Behind Us:
Why Financial Firms Can’t Be Climate Change Cops: The climate emergency can’t be ignored. But governments, not financial firms, need to be at the forefront of implementing policies that reduce carbon emissions. “Trying to force an industry that’s designed to pursue profit to become the climate-change sheriff sounds a bit like foxes guarding henhouses.”
This Is How You Win the Lottery Each Time You Play: Buying a lottery ticket seems like a waste of money, given the odds are so stacked against a win. But it’s cheap way to purchase a few hours of daydreaming about a life of luxurious leisure. And in many national lotteries a chunk of what you spend goes to funding good causes. It’s a win-win.
Why the Best Job in Finance Isn’t About the Bonus: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund can’t offer even its best traders the kind of remuneration they’d earn working for a hedge fund. Instead, it permits “an unusual degree of freedom” to an elite cadre of its portfolio managers who manage the active portion of its $1.4 trillion of assets — a strategy that’s delivered better returns in recent years compared with its passive investments.
Redditors Are Right About the Unfairness of the Market: The Robinhood crowd became a force to be reckoned with this year, banding together in chat rooms to take on professional traders. But a study by Daniel Taylor, a professor at the Wharton School, suggests company executives indulge in widespread insider trading. That’s not a good look for capitalism, still tarnished by the global financial crisis, as the democratization of finance starts to gather pace.
If 60/40 Recipe Sours, Maybe Stir in Some Bitcoin: Portfolios invested 60% in stocks and 40% in bonds have been a mainstay of fund management for years. But the fixed income side of the strategy has faltered recently, failing in its role of cushioning returns when equities decline. Bitcoin, which in theory is uncorrelated to either asset class, could provide an alternative ingredient for investors able to stomach its volatility.
