For starters, most interactions in the metaverse — both in virtual and augmented reality — likely will not leave a permanent record, just as they don’t in the physical world. Applying highly imperfect AI to obscure dialects of Arabic to remove terrorist content? Forget about it. If people are using virtual space to arrange a terrorist attack or recruit suicide bombers, they might as well be sitting in a cafe; it would be unreasonable to demand that the platform record all encounters.On the other hand, getting into the Facebook metaverse anonymously is unlikely to be as easy as it has been on “traditional” Facebook. The inflation of user numbers via lax identity checks only paid off in the early days, when audience growth was all that mattered; it turned problematic afterward, complicating ad targeting and enabling all sorts of nefarious activity. Facebook doesn’t need to do it (or even tolerate it) for the metaverse. On the contrary, strong identity checks would make sure brands will reach their audiences more effectively.