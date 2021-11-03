In that sense, Zuckerberg has taken a step towards becoming more like Tesla Inc.’s Musk, making a visionary bet just as Musk did with his predictions about the shift to electric cars. Despite noted tensions between the two founders, the former has quietly tried to emulate the latter. A person who worked directly with Zuckerberg tells me that several years ago the Facebook co-founder started posting more frequently to his own profile because he wanted to build a larger fanbase like Musk’s. He increased his following by hiring professional photographers to document his work and home life, among other strategies.