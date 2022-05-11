Placeholder while article actions load

The latest US inflation report should be a reality check for Wall Street, but many investors are still wearing rose-colored glasses. Bond yields ticked slightly higher Wednesday after the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose more than forecast last month, but they are still nowhere near reflecting the monetary policy path it may take to rein in inflation.

It’s easy to focus on the superficially positive parts of the report, yet the outlook is far more complex. The 8.3% increase in the consumer price index in April marked a slight slowdown from March, bolstering the view that the worst inflation in 40 years has peaked and is beginning its descent. But the figures confirmed that inflation is spreading from goods to service-related prices and indicate a long journey back to what the Federal Reserve may regard as stable prices.

Wall Street has picked up the bad habit of looking for reasons to explain away inflation — for months it was “just used cars,” and this month one could conveniently blame the 33.3% surge in airline fares for juicing the index — but price increases are now broad-based. Consider the Cleveland Fed’s median CPI and 16% trimmed-mean CPI measures, which aim to identify the underlying trend. Both are still rising year over year.

Advertisement

Even focusing on headline inflation, the Fed won’t take any satisfaction in knowing that the peak is behind it. Prices don’t rise at breakneck speeds forever, and there’s a certain gravitational pull that seems to kick in at uber-elevated price levels. But it’s easy to get stuck with bad-but-not-awful inflation. Consider that in the past century, the US has spent about 9% of its combined economic history with year-over-year inflation above 8%. Even in the infamously inflationary 1970s, it was only above 8% about a third of the time.

On the other hand, the US has spent considerably more time in the 3% to 6% inflation range, and there’s a real risk that the US economy will get stuck there again if the Fed doesn’t act decisively.

In the four decades since former Fed Chair Paul Volcker famously fought and vanquished the corrosive inflation that took root in the 1970s, US authorities made tremendous strides to anchor inflation at around 2%, which became the Fed’s explicit target in 2012 under the chair at the time, Ben Bernanke. The longer it stays above that target, the more the Fed risks seeing the gains of the past 40 years unravel permanently. That won’t mean 8% inflation, but it could mean 4% to 5% inflation that hurts the quality of life of many Americans.

Advertisement

Inflation is, in a sense, a self-fulfilling prophecy, and when consumers and businesses stop believing that it’s well-anchored, it can stay higher for longer. The median three-year inflation expectation rose in April to 3.9%, according to the latest consumer survey by the New York Fed. That implies a slowdown from the current rate, but it still shows that people are losing some faith in the 2% target. The wheels aren’t completely off -- yet.

(It’s worth remembering that the Fed’s 2% target is based on the personal consumption expenditure index, not CPI. But the current 8.3% CPI inflation translates into about 6.6% PCE, according to Bloomberg Economics projections. That’s still far too high.)

Another key concern is the feared wage-price spiral, in which companies facing higher wage pressures raise their prices, prompting consumers to then ask for more wage increases to offset their costs in a feedback loop that buoys inflation.

Advertisement

The latest survey from the National Federation of Independent Business shows the proportion of companies that plan to raise wages and compensation remains elevated. As with the CPI report, there are signs that the numbers of such firms may have crested. But to return to levels consistent with 2% inflation, expectations have a long way to go.

The Fed faces a brutally difficult path ahead, and Wednesday’s meager five-basis-point uptick in two-year Treasury note yields to 2.67% shows the market is still a long way from grasping that. Harvard University economist Jason Furman, a former White House adviser under Barack Obama, said Wednesday on Bloomberg Television that the fed funds rate may have to go “well above 4%.” With the two-year Treasury at current levels, the market is nowhere near accepting that. “That’s just nuts,” Furman said of the market ignoring the chance that rates will go above 4%.

There are many wild cards for the inflation outlook, chief among them the outcome of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (which influences global energy prices) and the course of the pandemic in China (a key source of pressure on global supply chains). But even after recent selloffs, markets are essentially priced for a better-than-best-case scenario. Sooner or later, the rose-colored glasses will come off, and traders aren’t going to like what they see.

Advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• The Fed Needs to Get Real About Interest Rates: Bill Dudley

• The Bullish Cases for Bonds Are All Premature: Richard Cookson

• Central Banks Can’t Fend Off Stagflation Alone: Marcus Ashworth

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article