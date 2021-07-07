Investors were disappointed by the bond trading platform operator’s latest volume and transaction fee update.
LGI Homes Inc., up $6.67 to $168.74.
The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on home closings in June.
Valero Energy Corp., down $2.39 to $72.31.
Falling oil prices weighed down energy stocks.
Citigroup Inc., down 28 cents to $67.93.
Bond yields continued falling, crimping banks’ ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Dollar General Corp., up $3.10 to $221.50.
The discount retailer said it is expanding its offering of healthcare products, including over-the-counter medicines.
Clorox Co., up $4.07 to $185.37.
The bleach and household products maker made gains as investors shifted money toward more defensive stocks.