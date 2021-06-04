In a holiday-shortened week, volatility followed Tuesday data that signaled manufacturers were struggling because of supply and labor constraints. Thursday’s figures showing that private payrolls added 978,000 — the largest increase since June 2020 — sent markets lower over concerns that it signaled higher inflation ahead. But Friday’s miss on the employment rate numbers alleviated some of those concerns.
“There’s definitely a case for more upside to the market, and as we saw with this morning’s jobs report being lighter than expected, it’s definitely not screaming overheating at this point,” Keith Buchanan, a portfolio manager at Globalt Investments, said in an interview. “This report just confirms what we saw last month in that concerns of overheating may have been somewhat premature.”
The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. It will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.
— Bloomberg News