The S&P 500 declined 0.3 percent for the week, with energy and financial stocks dropping the most. The Dow Jones industrial average retreated 0.9 percent, with 20 of the measure’s 30 stocks ending the week lower. The Nasdaq composite index eked out a 0.5 percent gain, boosted by rallies in technology stock including Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Banks came under pressure as investors brace for them to kick off the third-quarter reporting season later this month.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $45 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.70 percent and 1.65 percent, respectively, in when-issued trading. It will sell $28 billion of 52-week bills and $38 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday and $24 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

— Bloomberg News

