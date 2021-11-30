Sprinkled throughout Powell’s testimony to the Senate Banking Committee were subtle hints that combating inflation was top of mind. In his prepared remarks, he noted that “factors pushing inflation upward will linger well into next year” and that the central bank realizes the burden that places on lower-income households. But he also went out of his way to emphasize that price pressures were becoming broader than just a few items. Even on a question about labor force participation, he brought up price stability. He also added that it was “a good time to retire” the word transitory, a tacit admission that the Fed has lost the narrative.