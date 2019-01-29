Specialist Stephen Naughton, left, and trader Fred DeMarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as several big U.S. companies reported solid results for the latest quarter. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

An early gain for stocks was mostly gone by midday as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

Xerox and 3M rose after reporting solid results Tuesday. Apple reports on its latest quarter after the close of trading.

Harley-Davidson sank 6.8 percent after reporting disappointing results.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Concho resources added 1.3 percent.

The S&P 500 index slipped 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,639.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.3 percent, to 24,613. The Nasdaq fell 50 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,034.

More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.72 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as several big U.S. companies reported solid results for the latest quarter.

Xerox jumped 7.2 percent in early trading Tuesday and 3M, which makes Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, rose 3 percent.

Energy companies rose along with the price of crude oil. Exxon Mobil added 1 percent.

Harley-Davidson sank 7.1 percent after reporting disappointing results.

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,642.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 24,578. The Nasdaq slipped 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,070.

