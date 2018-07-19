FILE- In this May 10, 2018, file photo, stock screens are shown at the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 19. (Mark Lennihan, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Banks and other large U.S. stocks fell but smaller companies climbed, making for a mixed finish on Wall Street.

Banks fell Thursday as interest rates decreased. Several financial companies including American Express and Bank of New York Mellon dropped after issuing weak second-quarter reports.

Comcast rose 2.6 percent after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,804.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 134 points, or 0.5 percent, to 25,064. The Nasdaq composite fell 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,825.

Indexes of small and mid-sized companies rose. More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are trading mixed as weakness in banks is partly offset by gains for smaller and more domestically-focused companies.

Comcast rose 3 percent Thursday after ending its bid to buy most of Twenty-First Century Fox.

American Express lost 2.5 percent Thursday after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans. EBay slumped 8 percent after reporting weak revenue figures.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,137. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,847.

Small-company stocks rose.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.85 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving modestly lower in early trading as financial companies and makers of consumer products decline.

American Express lost 2.7 percent Thursday after the company said it had to set aside more money last quarter to cover potential bad loans.

Cigarette maker Philip Morris International lowered its earnings forecast. The stock fell 6.6 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,810.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 65 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,137. The Nasdaq composite fell 5 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 7,847.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.87 percent.

