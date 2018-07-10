FILE- This April 5, 2018, file photo shows part of the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 10. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Energy and industrial companies are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street following three straight days of gains for the market.

Exxon Mobil and Boeing each rose 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday. Energy companies benefited from a 1 percent increase in the price of crude oil.

PepsiCo rose 2 percent after its earnings came in ahead of analysts’ expectations, even as its beverage sales continued to struggle.

The S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,886. The Nasdaq composite climbed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,767.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.87 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.