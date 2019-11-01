Fitbit soared 16% after agreeing to be acquired by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Fortinet jumped 11% after the network security company reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 3,053.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 152 points, or 0.6%, to 27,202. The Nasdaq rose 41 points, or 0.5%, to 8,335.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.70%.

