FILE- In this Aug. 27, 2018, file photo trader George Ettinger, foreground, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 10. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market comes off four straight days of losses.

Retailers and consumer goods makers were among the biggest winners in early trading Monday. Home Depot rose 1.5 percent and Procter & Gamble climbed 1 percent.

CBS fell 2.4 percent after its CEO Les Moonves stepped down following more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Chinese internet giant Alibaba sank 2 percent after the company said founder Jack Ma would leave his post as chairman next year.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,882.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84 points, or 0.3 percent, at 26,001, and the Nasdaq added 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,915.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.94 percent.

