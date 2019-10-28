The gains came at the beginning of an unusually busy week for company earnings, economic reports and central bank meetings. The Federal Reserve makes its latest announcement on interest rate policy on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 161 points, or 0.6%, to 27,122. The Nasdaq rose 58 points, or 0.7%, to 8,302.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.85%.

