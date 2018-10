FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, a man walks by the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street following a two-day rout that shattered a long period of calm on the market.

Big technology and consumer-focused companies, which took some of the worst losses earlier this week, were solidly higher in early trading Friday.

Amazon jumped 3.8 percent and Apple clawed back 2.9 percent.

Citigroup jumped 2.5 percent after reporting higher earnings.

Asian and European markets were also higher.

The S&P 500 index rose 41 points, or 1.5 percent, to 2,770. The index is still headed for its worst week since March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 383 points, or 1.5 percent, to 25,433. The Nasdaq composite jumped 163 points, or 2.2 percent, to 7,491.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.16 percent.

