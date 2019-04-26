FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo trader John Panin, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 26. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing at a fresh all-time high on Wall Street Friday, as investors weighed a report showing solid U.S. economic growth.

Gains in financial, health care and other sectors offset losses in energy companies as the price of U.S. crude oil slumped for the third straight day.

Exxon fell 2.1% after its quarterly profit and revenue missed Wall Street expectations.

Intel fell 9% after it gave a cautious outlook for the full year. Other chipmaker stocks slumped as well.

Those results were offset by a report showing the economy grew at a solid 3.2% in the first three months of the year, compared with 2.2% in the fourth quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,939.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 81 points, or 0.3%, to 26,543. The Nasdaq gained 27 points or 0.3% to 8,146.

