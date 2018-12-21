This photo made with a slow shutter speed shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday evening, Dec. 20, 2018. Stocks went into another slide Thursday in what is shaping up as the worst December on Wall Street since the depths of the Great Depression, with prices dragged down by rising fears of a recession somewhere on the horizon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 464 points, bringing its losses to more than 1,700 since last Friday. (Patrick Sison/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market steadies following two days of steep drops.

Companies that make and sell consumer goods were doing better than the rest of the market in early trading Friday.

Nike jumped 8.1 percent after reporting strong quarterly results. Target also climbed 1 percent.

A series of sharp declines have left stocks headed for their worst monthly loss in nearly a decade. Major U.S. indexes are all down about 10 percent in December.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,476.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 120 points, or 0.5 percent, to 22,967. The Nasdaq added 18 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,543.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.78 percent.

