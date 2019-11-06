Losses for energy and communications stocks offset gains in health care.

The S&P 500 edged up 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,076, two points below the record high it set on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down a fraction at 27,492. The Nasdaq fell 24 points, or 0.3%, to 8,410.

Small-company stocks fell. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are slipping in midday trading on Wall Street as the market pulls back after a string of record highs.

The slide Wednesday came after Reuters reported that the signing of an initial U.S.-China trade deal could be delayed to next month.

Energy and technology stocks fell the most. Exxon Mobil fell 2% and Micron Technology lost 2.9%.

HP soared 11% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover bid for the company.

Safe-play sectors like utilities were holding up better than the rest of the market.

The S&P 500 fell 6 points, or 0.2%, to 3,067.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 48 points, or 0.2%, to 27,442. The Nasdaq fell 46 points, or 0.6%, to 8,388.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving slightly lower in early trading on Wall Street, weighed down by losses in energy and industrial companies.

Noble Energy fell 2.5% in the early going on Wednesday, and 3M lost 1.4%.

CVS Health jumped 4% after turning in quarterly results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts, and HP soared 12% following reports that Xerox was considering a takeover bid for the company.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,070.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,463. The Nasdaq fell 23 points, or 0.3%, to 8,411.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.82%.

