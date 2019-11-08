Energy companies and banks were falling more than the rest of the market in early trading Friday. ConocoPhillips fell 2.1% and Principal Financial lost 1.1%.

Gap sank 5.2% after naming a new CEO, and Disney jumped 4.8% after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.1%, to 3,081.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 14 points, or 0.1%, to 27,660. The Nasdaq slipped 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,429.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.

