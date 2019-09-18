Floor governor Michael Smyth works at the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its benchmark interest rate later in the day. (Mark Lennihan/Associated Press)

2:50 p.m.

Stocks are dropping after the Federal Reserve cuts its benchmark interest rate for a second time this year but didn’t provide investors with concrete clues about what the future holds.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average went from a loss of 58 points just before the cut was announced to a loss of 200 points at 2:47 p.m.

The market expected the quarter-point cut to the federal funds rate, which influences many consumer and business loans. But three of the 10 voting officials dissented from the decision, and the Fed looks divided on what to do next. That ambiguity may have displeased investors on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 was down 0.9% to 2,979. Even with the decline, the benchmark index remains within 1.6% of its all-time high set in July.

11:50 a.m.

9:45 a.m.

