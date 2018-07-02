NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

U.S. stocks are falling Monday amid weak economic data from Asia and an election result in Mexico that’s likely to complicate talks on renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement.

The S&P 500 index lost 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,709. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 110 points, or 0.5 percent, to 24,161. The Nasdaq composite slid 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,493.

After a brief jump on news it had hit its production targets, Tesla shares fell 1.2 percent.

U.S. crude oil fell 47 cents to $73.68 a barrel, and that dragged energy stocks lower: Cimarex Energy fell 4 percent and Concho Resources lost 2.4 percent.

Tracking shares in computer maker Dell rose 7.9 percent after saying it would going public, and VMWare jumped nearly 10 percent on speculation Dell may buy out the shares it doesn’t already own.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are falling Monday amid weak economic data from Asia and an election result in Mexico that’s likely to complicate talks on renegotiating the NAFTA trade agreement.

The S&P 500 index lost 18 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,699. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 180 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,088. The Nasdaq composite slid 62 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,448.

Tesla shares jumped 5.8 percent after the electric car maker hit its production target for the new Model 3.

Investors also weighed the EU’s warning to the Trump administration that it might slap tariffs on $300 billion of U.S. exports in retaliation for Trump’s threatened tariffs on European cars.

Tracking shares in computer maker Dell rose 8 percent after it announced it would go public again after five years as a private company.

