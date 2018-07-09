FILE- This June 25, 2018 file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, July 9. (Seth Wenig, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street as worries about trade tensions take a back seat and investors look ahead to company earnings reports.

Banks and industrial companies made some of the biggest moves higher on Monday. JPMorgan Chase rose 2.4 percent and Boeing increased 1.5 percent.

After mostly falling over the last two weeks as trade tensions escalated between the U.S. and China, traders are turning their attention to second-quarter company earnings, which start to come out this week.

The S&P 500 index rose 19 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,779.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,718. The Nasdaq composite climbed 39 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,727.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.85 percent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, building on gains from late last week, as technology companies and banks rose.

Apple rose 1.3 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, and JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.8 percent.



The S&P 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,775.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 198 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,652. The Nasdaq composite climbed 47 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,736.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.86 percent.

