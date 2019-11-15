Restoration Hardware rose 4.4% and Occidental Petroleum rose 3.3% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had picked up shares in both companies.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.3%, to 3,106.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 90 points to 27,872. The Nasdaq rose 36 points, or 0.4%, to 8,515.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.85%.

