NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as a mixed bag of earnings reports didn’t inspire investors to get back to buying stocks.

Technology companies, banks and retailers posted some of the biggest losses in early trading Friday. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.1 percent and Amazon gave up 1.9 percent.

Goodyear slumped 5.1 percent after the company turned in results that fell short of what analysts were looking for.

The S&P 500 fell 10 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,695.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 115 points, or 0.5 percent, at 25,054. The Nasdaq dropped 37 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,250.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.64 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.