FILE- In this March 12, 2019, file photo specialists James Denaro, left, and Mario Picone work at a post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 20. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, dragged down by losses in health care and industrial companies.

FedEx slumped 6.3 percent in early trading Wednesday after reporting a weak quarter, and Johnson & Johnson fell 1.2 percent.

Several big media companies were also lower. Viacom lost 3.5 percent and Discovery gave up 2.7 percent.

Cereal maker General Mills turned in a good quarter and was up 3.8 percent.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,826.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,806. The Nasdaq slipped 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,715.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.59 percent.

