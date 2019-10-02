Johnson & Johnson rose 2.5% after the health care giant announced that it had it had reached an agreement worth more than $20 million with two Ohio counties over the opioids crisis.
The S&P 500 fell 24 points, or 0.9%, to 2,914.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 237 points, or 0.9%, to 26,327. The Nasdaq fell 79 points, or 1%, to 7,829.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.62%.
