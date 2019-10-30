General Electric jumped 9% after raising its forecast for a key measure of profitability, an encouraging sign that CEO Larry Culp’s plan to remake the industrial giant is making progress.

The Federal Reserve releases its latest decision on interest rates later Wednesday afternoon.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,032.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 32 points, or 0.1%, to 27,041. The Nasdaq fell 17 points, or 0.2%, to 8,257.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.83%.

