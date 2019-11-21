In deal news, Tiffany jumped 2.8% following a report that LVMH would raise its bid for the company, and TD Ameritrade soared 20% after a report that Charles Schwab was in talks to acquire the company.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,104.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37 points, or 0.1%, to 27,781. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 8,516.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.77%.

