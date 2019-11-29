Technology and health care companies are leading the way lower in early trading. AutoDesk fell 1.2% and UnitedHealth Group dropped 0.9%

Retailers are mixed as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.

The S&P 500 slipped 6 points, or 0.2% to 3,147.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3%, to 28,075. The Nasdaq lost 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,683.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77%.

