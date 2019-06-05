FILE - In this May 29, 2019, file photo specialists James Denaro, left, and Mario Picone work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, although a sharp drop in the price of oil tempered the gains.

Energy shares fell as the price of oil plunged 3.4% following a report showing an unexpected surge in U.S. supplies. Exxon Mobil fell 0.8% and Halliburton fell 3.5%.

The S&P 500 index added 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,826. The index’s 2.1% gain Tuesday was its best performance since January.

GameStop plummeted almost 36% after the videogame maker badly missed sales estimates in the first quarter.

Investors also snapped up health care stocks. UnitedHealth Group rose 0.8%.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 207 points, or 0.8%, to 25,539. The Nasdaq gained 48 points, or 0.6%, to 7,575.

