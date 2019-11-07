Chipmaker Qualcomm soared 7% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.3%.

The gains came after China said it had agreed with the U.S. to gradually ease tariffs on each other’s exports as part of an effort to scale back their trade war.

The S&P 500 index rose 13 points, or 0.4%, to 3,090.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 152 points, or 0.6%, to 27,646. The Nasdaq added 47 points, or 0.6%, to 8,458.

Bond prices fell sharply. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.89%.

