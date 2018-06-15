FILE- In this April 26, 2018, file photo, Vincent Pepe stands outside the New York Stock Exchange where he works in the Financial District in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 15. (Kathy Willens, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower as the U.S. announces a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion in imports from China, ratcheting up a trade dispute.

China is expected to retaliate, and technology and industrial companies, which do a lot of business overseas, fell Friday.

Aircraft maker Boeing lost 2.4 percent and machine maker Caterpillar shed 1.9 percent. Both companies are members of the Dow Jones industrials, which fell 178 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,996.

The S&P 500 slipped 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,771 and the Nasdaq composite declined 38 points, or 0.5 percent, to 7,723.

Investors worried about a trade war sought the safety of bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.91 percent.

Indexes in Asia and Europe fell, although Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5 percent.

