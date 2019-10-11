Technology companies, which tend to do a lot of business with China, led the way higher. Qualcomm rose 2.6% and Applied Materials added 2%.

The S&P 500 rose 29 points, or 1%, to 2,967.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 312 points, or 1.2%, to 26,812. The Nasdaq rose 99 points, or 1.3%, to 8,051.

Bond prices fell as traders moved money out of lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.71%.

