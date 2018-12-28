Specialist John Parisi watches the numbers near the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. U.S. stocks staged a furious late-afternoon rally Thursday, closing with gains after erasing a 600-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher Friday as U.S. markets try to maintain the momentum from a late-day rally on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61 points to 23,199, while the S&P 500 gained 5 points to 2,493. The Nasdaq slipped 2 points to 6,576.

On Thursday, the Dow erased a 600 point loss and finished with a gain of 260 points. The swing was indicative of the volatility that has gripped the stock market throughout December.

Even with recent gains, the Dow and S&P 500 are down around 9 percent for the month.

Tesla rose about 2 percent after naming two independent directors to its board under an agreement with federal regulators.

U.S. benchmark oil rose 1.1 percent to $45.08 a barrel, giving a modest boost to energy stocks.

