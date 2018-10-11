FILE- In this April 5, 2018, file photo a NYSE logo adorns the entrance to the trading floor the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 11. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street following volatile trading in Asia and Europe.

U.S. markets are coming off their steepest losses in eight months. A report showing only a modest pickup in consumer prices seemed to calm investors just before the open.

Tech stocks, hit hard Wednesday, fell slightly in early trading. Apple shares fell 1.2 percent.

Earnings season is getting underway. Delta Air Lines shares rose 3.8 percent after the airline beat profit expectations.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,497. The Nasdaq composite rose less than a point to 7,422.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.17 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.