Marqeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $203.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $184.8 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MQ

GiftOutline Gift Article