Marqeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $203.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.4 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $184.8 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.2 million.
