Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $673 million.
The hotel company posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.61 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.36 billion, or $7.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.77 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.82 to $1.88. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.81.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.23 to $7.91 per share.
