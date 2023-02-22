Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88 million.
The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.
Marriott expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.54 per share.
_____
