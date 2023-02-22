Marriott: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORLANDO, Fla. — ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $88 million. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.74 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Marriott expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.54 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAC

