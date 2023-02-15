Martin Marietta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $183.6 million. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.38 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $866.8 million, or $13.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.73 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.18 billion to $6.37 billion.

