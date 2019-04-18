This image released by Disney shows Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from “Avengers: Endgame.” (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP) (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says “Avengers: Endgame” is a definitive conclusion to the first 22 movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that everything after is a new start.

The film hits theaters nationwide on April 26, with preview screenings beginning the night before.

Feige declined to discuss what will come after “Endgame” beyond the July release of “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” because he says the events of “Endgame” will help define the future of the Marvel’s films for years to come.

