Marvell, Veeva fall; Smartsheet, PagerDuty rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Ambarella Inc., up $2.45 to $76.38.
The video-compression chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
Asana Inc., down $1.89 to $16.19.
The work-management app operator’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of analysts’ expectations.
Smartsheet Inc., up $5.39 to $37.90.
The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
PagerDuty Inc., up $1.15 to $23.67.
The software developer reported encouraging third-quarter earnings.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $14.69 to $98.87.
The Tennessee-based restaurant chain’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.