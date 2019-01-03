ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is announcing plans to expand a program that helps economically distressed communities.

Hogan outlined plans to allocate about $56.5 million to workforce development to expand Maryland’s Opportunity Zone program. The initiatives he announced Tuesday are designed to work with the federal Opportunity Zone program, which will provide tax incentives over the next decade.

Hogan also is proposing a measure to invest $16 million to create a Maryland Technology Infrastructure Fund.

The administration also is making several funding sources available to support projects in Opportunity Zones, including $20 million for the construction and renovation of affordable housing.

Hogan signed an executive order to create the Maryland Opportunity Zone Leadership Task Force. It will host summits around the state to discuss possibilities for Opportunity Zones.

