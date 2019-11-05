OXON HILL, Md. — Police are calling on a suspect to surrender in a fatal stabbing over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

One man accused the other of cutting in front of him in the chicken sandwich line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday night, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. Their fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other.