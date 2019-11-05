Police said the 28-year-old victim was from the Washington area. He died less than an hour later at a hospital. The suspect remains at large. Neither man has been publicly identified.
Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at the chain’s restaurants.
