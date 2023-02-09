Masco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. — LIVONIA, Mich. — Masco Corp. (MAS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $115 million.
The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $844 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.68 billion.
Masco expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAS