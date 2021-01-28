1. How did the debate start?

As the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, authorities in different places said different things about whether healthy people should wear face masks to reduce the spread of the disease. Starting mostly in Asia, officials recommended or mandated face coverings in crowded places such as stores, buses or subways. Experts at the World Health Organization and in the U.S. initially said there was no such need. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its position in April 2020, and the WHO did so two months later. Two-thirds of governments now make wearing masks in public places compulsory nationwide.

AD

AD

2. How can masks help?

The evidence so far is that the coronavirus causing Covid-19 spreads predominantly in respiratory droplets -- spatters of liquid expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes or even speaks. Transmission can occur if the droplets reach the mouth, nose or eye of someone nearby, either directly or from an unwashed hand that’s touched a contaminated surface. When an infected person wears a face cover, the droplets can be caught by the mask rather than being expelled. This could be especially useful against Covid-19, because evidence suggests that a third to half of transmissions occur from people who have not yet developed symptoms and so may remain out and about. Some studies show that wearing a face covering also helps protect people who are uninfected.

3. Why did the WHO change its guidance?

AD

AD

A review of 172 studies funded by the WHO and published June 1, 2020 concluded that mask-wearing protects the general public against infection by the coronaviruses responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). More backing has come out since then. (Previous evidence suggesting that widespread use of face masks may have reduced transmission in outbreaks of SARS and influenza had not generally been considered conclusive.) Before changing its tune, the WHO had cautioned that use of masks by healthy members of the public may create a false sense of security, leading people to neglect essential measures such as hand-washing and keeping at a distance from other people. It also said wearing a mask can encourage people to touch their faces, which can increase the chances of becoming infected with the coronavirus.

4. What happened to those concerns?

They’re still around. Health-care professionals emphasize that if you’re going to use a mask, it’s vital to do so correctly or you could become infected through contact with it: Put it on with clean hands, replace it as soon as it becomes damp, remove it from behind without touching the front, wash your hands afterward, and dispose of the mask properly. The WHO counsels against reusing masks that are made for a single use.

AD

AD

5. How did Biden change the U.S. policy?

Biden mandated that masks be worn in airports as well as on commercial airplanes, trains, ferries, intercity buses, and other forms of public transportation. He ordered their use in federal buildings, on federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. And he instructed national officials to encourage mask use across the country. His predecessor, Donald Trump, downplayed its importance, hosted events at which attendants failed to mask, and left it to state officials whether to mandate face coverings in public. The percentage of people in the U.S. who say they wear a mask every time they leave home and may be in contact with other people rose to 73 in December from 52 in May in a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Still, the issue is highly politicized, with 87% of Democrats, Biden’s party, and just 55% of Republicans, Trump’s party, saying they mask. The poll found that at least a third of Republicans believe that masking doesn’t help protect the wearer against the coronavirus, that it’s harmful to one’s health, and that it doesn’t limit the spread of the virus.

6. What’s changing elsewhere?

AD

AD

Germany and Austria have made medical-grade coverings mandatory in shops and on public transportation, while France requires either those or fabric masks that meet the specifications of medical ones. The mandates are in response to the spread of the new coronavirus variants that appear to be especially contagious. The WHO suggests medical masks for health workers, anyone with Covid symptoms or caring for someone with symptoms, those age 60 and older, and anyone with a pre-existing medical condition. It recommends that others use non-medical masks so as not to replicate the shortages of medical-grade versions among health-care workers that were seen early in the pandemic in many places and that persist in the U.S. There, some people have begun wearing two masks, to raise the level of protection.

7. How are medical masks different?

While fabric masks come in innumerable styles, with some people hand-sewing them or improvising them using bandannas or scarves, medical masks are regulated devices that come in two types. Surgical masks are the loose-fitting, one-size-fits-all kind that are rectangular when flat. These are the type usually given to patients infected with the virus. Health-care providers who deal with such patients are directed to wear a more sophisticated mask called a respirator, which is designed to protect the user. They come in different sizes so they can be fit to the face to provide a tight seal. That forces the user to pull air through the device’s filter rather than through gaps on the sides. They are designed to keep out not only respiratory droplets but also smaller aerosolized particles that can carry infectious agents and float for a time through the air. Respirators are uncomfortable to wear for a long period of time. They retain heat and exert pressure on the face, and some people find they make it difficult to breathe, which can make them unsuitable for those with cardiac and respiratory conditions.

AD

AD

8. How are U.S. professionals dealing with the shortages?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued special guidance on how to conserve limited gear and what to do if it runs short. The measures include using respirators beyond their designated shelf life, wearing the same one to attend to several patients without removing it, and re-using a device as many as five times. It said a last resort would be to turn to untested versions, including homemade masks. Some U.S. hospitals have already adopted these options, with some recruiting the public to sew masks.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com