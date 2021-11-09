More good news came this month. Pfizer Inc. announced Friday that its new Covid-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%; an antiviral medication developed by Merck & Co. won approval for use in the U.K. last week. Rapid testing is easier to get, so people can reduce the risk of spreading the disease to others if they want to visit vulnerable friends or attend a gathering. Other perceived risks can be safely discarded: Nobody is going to get sick by touching a grocery bag or going for a bike ride.