MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. — VONORE, Tenn. — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19.7 million.
The sport boats maker posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.8 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be $1.04.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million for the fiscal third quarter.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.66 per share, with revenue ranging from $620 million to $640 million.
