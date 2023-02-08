MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VONORE, Tenn. — VONORE, Tenn. — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $19.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $1.20 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $159.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be $1.04.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $158 million for the fiscal third quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.66 per share, with revenue ranging from $620 million to $640 million.

