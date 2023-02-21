Matador: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DALLAS — DALLAS — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $253.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.08 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $707.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $651.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $10.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.06 billion.

